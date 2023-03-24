DENVER (KDVR) — A crowd of people – many of them students and teachers – gathered outside the Colorado State Capitol on Friday to rally against gun violence.

Footage from SkyFOX showed hundreds of people outside of the Capitol.

The rally came two days after a shooting at East High School injured two faculty members. The 17-year-old suspect in that shooting was found dead near a car he had driven to Bailey.

Denver Public Schools were closed Friday for what the Board of Education said would be a “mental health day” after the shooting at East High.

This was the second day in a row that protests were carried out at the Capitol. Students from East High filled the halls Thursday to call for policy changes.

There are three gun bills that have been proposed in the legislature this session.

One bill that would raise the minimum age to buy a gun to 21 made its way one step closer to becoming law Monday, passing a House committee and heading to the full chamber for debate.

It passed the Senate earlier this month.