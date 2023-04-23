DENVER (KDVR) — People dropped off hundreds of pounds of unused medications in both Jefferson and Douglas Counties for “Drug Take-Back Day” on Saturday.

In Jeffco, just over 270 pounds of medication was dropped off. In DougCo, the amount was nearly 660 pounds.

Drug Take-Back Day is designed to help protect kids and the environment by providing a safe place to drop off unused or expired medications.

For those who were unable to participate this year but who still have medications they want to get rid of safely, the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment has a map of permanent drug take-back locations.

The next nationwide Drug Take-Back Day is Oct. 28, 2023.