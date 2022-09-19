TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Teller County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant near Florissant lead to a major seizure, including vehicles, keys to homes, and narcotics residue.
The sheriff’s office said their emergency response team, patrol deputies, and the Teller County narcotics team executed the search warrant on Sept. 15
Here is a look at what the sheriff’s office said was seized during the investigation:
- 1993 Ford Mustang stolen from Colorado Springs with court paperwork belonging to suspect inside
- Seven ATVs with altered or removed VIN numbers
- Five motorcycles with altered or removed VIN numbers
- A .22 caliber rifle
- Computer etching/engraving device used to create VIN plates
- Vehicle titles not in suspect’s name
- Several hundred keys to homes
- Post offices boxes
- Vehicles
- Business and personal checkbooks not belonging to suspects
- Drug paraphernalia: Needles, pipes, and scales
- Narcotics residue
The sheriff’s office said the suspects, identified as Jerry Spinnichia, 42, and Emily Spinnichia, 40, were not at home during the search.
Felony warrants have been issued for both suspects. If you see them, the sheriff’s office said you should not try to talk to them and contact law enforcement.