DENVER (KDVR) — Hundreds of flights coming in and out of the Denver International Airport were either canceled or delayed due to a snowstorm Saturday.

Saturday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day, with a Winter Storm Warning in effect for the Denver metro area lasting until around noon Sunday.

Several roads were closed in the mountains and along the foothills for snow removal operations and crashes and hazardous conditions.

The same was true for air traffic, with 735 flights going out of or coming into Denver being delayed as of 5:50 p.m., according to Flight Aware.

An additional 84 flights at DIA were canceled. According to Flight Aware, 60 of the flights canceled were SkyWest.

The airport warned passengers in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, to check with their airline concerning their flights status before heading to the airport.

As of Saturday evening, there were already 5 flights delayed and 12 flights canceled for Sunday at DIA.

