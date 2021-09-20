Hundreds of DPS students walk out in protest of Tay Anderson

DENVER (KDVR) — Some Denver students believe the Board of Education didn’t go far enough when it voted to censure Tay Anderson, following an investigation into sexual misconduct by the Board’s Director.

The report found serious allegations of sexual assault were unfounded, but found he did make unwelcome sexual comments and advances toward members of the Never Again Colorado Board of Directors and had flirtations with a 16-year-old DPS student since his election to the board in 2019.

Monday, students poured out of East and North High Schools around 10 a.m., carrying signs in protest of the board’s decision, believing they did not go far enough.

“These are the district’s kids who feel scared,” said North High School senior and one of the protest organizers Ashley Robinson. “It’s supposed to be up to our district leaders to ensure boundaries that should never be crossed are never crossed like they have allowed Tay Anderson to do.”

Tay Anderson responded to the protests with the following statement: