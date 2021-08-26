Hundreds of cars drop off donations for refugees

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR)— Organizations helping refugees resettle from Afghanistan are preparing to welcome them to Colorado.

Before they get here, volunteers are working to make sure they have everything they need for successful transition. FOX31 spoke with one Coloradan about why lending a hand is personal for her.

Lailey Hashem said she came to America in the ’80s. She now serves as the Vice President of Masjid Ikhlas, the Metro Denver North Islamic Center.

The center is hosting a donation drive to make sure the refugees have everything they need once they get to Colorado.

“People can actually drive by here and drop off diapers, school supplies, car seats, everything a family could use,” Hashem said.

Hashem expected a good turnout for the event, but she didn’t anticipate being overwhelmed with support.

“We expected like only 10 cars to drive by and drop off, not 350 cars to drive by and drop off. That’s what I think kind of caught us by surprise, but this is a good thing. We are very happy and grateful for the community we have,” Hashem said.

The organization expects the refugees to get here next week. Hashem said if Coloradans keep giving, the families will have a solid start.

“We’ll have a very large number of families arriving with basically one pair of clothes on. That have already been through a lot. We’re trying to make it as easy as possible and have all the resources available for these families,” said Hashem.

The center plans to host another drive this Saturday at their location in Northglenn. If you can’t make it there, you can donate here.