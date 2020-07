DENVER (KDVR) — Hundreds of protesters gathered in downtown Denver Friday evening for a demonstration dubbed “F— the Feds.”

According to material promoting the protest, its purpose is to stand in solidarity with other cities where demonstrators have clashed with federal authorities.

That’s what one organizer yelled out, encouraging protestors to move from the Capitol steps and lawn, down onto Lincoln. Protestors are now marching east on Colfax.@KDVR pic.twitter.com/HodLFSCen9 — Laura Wilson (@LauraWilson_TV) July 25, 2020

Protesters started marching down East Colfax Avenue about 7:30 p.m. This story will be updated throughout the evening.