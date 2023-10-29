DENVER (KDVR) — Hundreds of flights coming in and out of the Denver International Airport were either canceled or delayed due to a snowstorm Sunday.

Sunday is another Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as several inches of snow accumulated in Denver, along the Front Range and in the mountains.

Winter weather caused hundreds of flights in and out of the Denver airport to be delayed, and more than two dozen others to be canceled, according to Flight Aware.

As of 7:40 p.m., 870 flights Sunday were delayed and an additional 26 had been canceled. Nearly half of the flights canceled were attributed to SkyWest, with 12 cancelations.

But Sunday’s air traffic was not affected as much as Saturday’s.

On Saturday a total of 1,050 flights in and out of the Denver airport were delayed and 88 were canceled.

The airport warned passengers in a post Saturday on X, formerly known as Twitter, to check with their airline concerning their flight status before heading to the airport.

Traffic on the ground is expected to be affected by the snow through Monday. Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Liz McGiffin said people should be cautious ahead of their Monday commutes as the weekend snow will not be cleared up just yet.

McGiffin said it wasn’t warm enough on Sunday to get rid of any accumulation on the roads. Plus, single-digit temperatures overnight may cause snow and ice to refreeze, leading to slick conditions in the morning.

Denver, Colorado weather resources

Stay prepared for storms and forecast changes, a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day and other important weather information:

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.