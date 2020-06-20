Hundreds march through Denver in silence on 155th Juneteenth anniversary

DENVER (KDVR) — Hundreds of Denverites came together Friday to commemorate the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth with a silent march of solidarity.

People marched from the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. monument in City Park to the Colorado State Capitol in silence, under sunlight and through the pouring rain.

“People have been through a lot worse than rain,” Izzy Jordan said.

“I think there’s something really powerful about walking in solidarity,” said Such, who was participating in the march.

She brought her 9-year-old son to the march, teaching him about the meaning of solidarity.

“It means we are walking together for the same cause,” Such told him.

The silence continued after the march for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, as a tribute to George Floyd. A Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for the same amount of time, killing him.

“There’s not enough silence that we can have for the number of lives that have been lost to police brutality, that’s been lost to institutionalized racism,” said Dr. Vern L. Howard, chairman of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission.

“I think silence in this case, when you are protesting like this, speaks louder than words and I think it shows solidarity and we all recognize change needs to happen,” Lillian Brown said.

Additionally, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission had collection sites at Civic Center and City Park for non-perishable items and infant and child care items that will be given to those in need.