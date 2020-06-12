Hundreds gather at vigil for 21-year-old woman killed in shooting near Coors Field

DENVER (KDVR) — Hundreds of people gathered near downtown Denver Thursday night to honor a 21-year-old woman killed in a shooting on Wednesday.

Family identified the victim as Isabella Thallas, who had just turned 21 on Monday.

“I feel like I’m in a dream still,” said Zach Colter. “It’s horrible.”

Colter is dating Thallas’ younger sister, and says Isabella was one of the kindest people he had ever met.

“She’d go out of her way to do anything for anyone,” he says. “She always put a smile on my face. She was the most positive girl ever.”

A memorial at the scene of the shooting continues to grow, with candles, flowers and photos of Isabella now lining the entire brick wall where she was killed.

Isabella’s boyfriend, Darian Simon, watched the candlelight vigil over FaceTime from his hospital bed. He was shot multiple times but is expected to survive.

He owns a clothing company called “Be A Good Person”, a motto Isabella’s family hopes friends will rally behind.

Isabella’s family is hoping to turn the sight of the shooting into a dog park.

“We’re going to bust our butts with the GoFundMe to try and put a dog park right here, where they don’t like dogs,” said her father. “That’s Bella’s style all the way.”