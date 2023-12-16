DENVER (KDVR) — Inside a packed Hamilton Middle School auditorium, tempers flared Saturday as hundreds argued over a proposed homeless shelter in southeast Denver.

That shelter, which would serve families, would be located at what is currently an Embassy Suites hotel at 7525 E. Hampden Avenue.

The city has entered into an agreement to purchase the hotel, which is set to be voted on by the city council on Monday.

“We’re talking about one, and two, and three, and four-year-olds that we think we want to have inside in housing, and not outside in tents in 20-degree weather,” said Mayor Mike Johnston. “I think that’s a value we all share.”

While there were dozens of people there to show support, the majority of people who talked spoke out against the plan, citing concerns over safety and property values.

“The whole area and the community will be dead,” said one woman. “All the restaurants, bars, hotels, and businesses will suffer due to loss of patrons.”

“These are decisions that have been made about our neighborhood without any input,” said another woman. “Everybody knows this is a problem and everyone wants to help, however, this is being shoved down our throats.”

Mayor Johnston says the shelter will initially allow 60 families and 90 children under the age of 5 to move into temporary housing. Eventually, the shelter will be able to hold up to 200 families.

Many in the audience asked for a hard commitment from the mayor that the shelter would remain family-focused.

“This site is for families. Period,” said Johnston.