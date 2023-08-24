DENVER (KDVR) — Within two weeks of school picking back up, Northglenn Police Department officers already caught over a hundred people speeding in school zones.

On “X,” formerly known as Twitter, the Northglenn Police Department posted a video of officers conducting speed enforcement checks in school zones.

Since schools started on Aug. 14, officers have issued over 100 speeding tickets.

This isn’t the first year where people are speeding near schools. In 2022, police clocked someone driving almost 70 mph in a school zone near Colfax Elementary.

And it’s not just at the start of the year either. This past February, the drivers in Aurora were clocked driving 40 to 50 mph in a school zone. A Colorado State Patrol report showed Jefferson, El Paso and Adams counties were at the top of the list when it came to school zone crashes in 2022.

Traffic accidents were three times more likely to happen during school pick-up and drop-off hours.

Some schools added speed bumps after a deadly hit-and-run in Commerce City. The crash happened in April and killed a teen near a school.

Police departments are on high alert near school zones.

Safety recommendations:

The police department gave out some safety tips to remember when you’re driving in a school zone:

Follow the school zone speed limits and drop-off procedures

Make eye contact with children crossing the street

Don’t pass school buses that are loading or unloading students

Stop at least 10 feet behind a school bus

Back-to-school is an exciting time of year, make sure children get to school safely and watch for the flashing school zone lights.