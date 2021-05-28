Humvee stolen from National Guard Armory, driver in custody

Jeffco Sheriff’s deputies arrest suspect driver of stolen Humvee after crash (photo from Jeffco Sheriff’s Office)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the driver of a Humvee that was stolen from the National Guard Armory on Friday.

Around 7:30 p.m., a male suspect drove through a fence at Camp George West and continued through Golden, got on C-470 and ended up crashing on Highway 285, Jeffco Sheriff reported.

Photo courtesy of Jeffco Sheriff

The man was taken into custody following the crash. No one was injured in the incident.

Police are investigating whether drugs and/or alcohol were involved.