Human remains were found near a church in Douglas County on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2020. (Credit: KDVR)

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an death investigation after locating a human skull and bone fragments.

Wednesday evening someone called the Sheriff’s Office after finding the bones near a church on 9000 South Broadway and South Park Road in Highlands Ranch.

The Douglas County Coroner and Sheriff offices are working together to find the cause and manner of death.