Human remains found on 2 properties in the San Luis Valley

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Human remains were discovered in Conejos County, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) announced on Tuesday.

Remains were found on two nearby properties close to the town of Las Sauces. The property owners do not live on the properties, according to the CBI.

Law enforcement is attempting to identify the recovered remains.

Authorities did not say whether the remains found belonged to more than one person.

A multi-agency investigation, including the Conejos and Saguache County sheriff’s offices, the Alamosa and Monte Vista police departments, and the CBI is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CBI’s tip line at: 719-270-0210.

A virtual news conference is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.