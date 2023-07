Human remains were found along the South Platte River in Adams County (Photo credit: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said human remains were found along the South Platte River Thursday.

The remains were found in the area of 120th Avenue and Riverdale Road, ACSO said.

“We are unable to determine the possible cause of death or basic identification of the remains at this time,” a tweet from the sheriff’s office said.

The location is closest to Henderson in Adams County.