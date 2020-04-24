Human remains found near Green Mountain identified as paramedic who has been missing since 2016

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Human remains that were found near a trail on Green Mountain Thursday morning have been identified as Eric Pracht, a paramedic who has been missing since July 2016.

Lakewood police were called to Green Mountain — near West Alameda Parkway and West Utah Avenue — on Thursday morning after a hiker came across bones and called 911.

LPD said in a written statement that a handgun was recovered at the scene, however, it is too early to determine the cause of death.

The family of Eric Pracht said he disappeared for a walk, and even went without his shoes and keys on July 22, 2016.

“He told his fiancee ‘I just need to take a walk around the complex. I’ll be back in five minutes, and that was the last we saw of him,” his father Randy Pracht said in a statement from 2016.

Pracht was a paramedic with the South Park Ambulance District. They wrote in a Facebook post on Friday: “It is with great sadness that we report the death of Paramedic Eric Pracht. Yesterday his remains were found near the south base of Green Mountain in Lakewood. Eric has been missing since July 22, 2016. Eric was an outstanding person and a gifted Paramedic. He dedicated his life to serving others. He will not be forgotten.”