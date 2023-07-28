DENVER (KDVR) — Law enforcement officials discovered human remains when searching for a missing woman on July 26, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The skeletal remains were found in the foothills west of Saguache Peak off County Road 46AA when the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office was searching for Edna Quintana.

“The remains are believed to be that of a male, approximately 5 foot 9 inches tall, with a pants size of 36Wx30L and not connected to Quintana,” the release from the CBI said.

Quintana is still missing, the sheriff’s office said, and the search for her continues.

Anyone with information about the items found with the remains is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 719-655-2525.