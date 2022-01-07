Human remains found in Boulder County fire identified

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The human remains found in unincorporated Boulder County on Wednesday have been identified.

Robert Sharpe, 69, perished in the Marshall Fire that destroyed nearly 1,100 homes and burned more than 6,000 acres in Boulder County last week. The cause and manner of his death are still being determined.

A woman in Superior remains as the last reported missing person from the fire.

Sharpe’s family posted a flyer sharing information on his memorial. It will be Jan. 9, at 1 p.m. on the second floor chapel of Bellview College located at 3455 W. 83rd Ave., Westminster, 80031.

If you’d like to attend virtually, send an email to sharpe007@aol.com.