REDSTONE, Colo. (KDVR) – While traversing backcountry in Pitkin County, a hunter found human remains that have since been identified as a man who went missing back in 2010.

According to the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office, the remains found back on Sept. 11 by the unnamed hunter near Redstone are those of William Worley, who went missing back in July of 2010 when he was 61 years old.

His cause of death has been attributed to a gunshot wound to the head, however, Worley’s manner of death has not been released at this point.

Following his disappearance, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office led a multiple-week search for Worley but was ultimately unsuccessful. Now, they are leading this investigation.

If you have any information that could help investigators with this case, please contact the PCSO by calling 970-920-5300.