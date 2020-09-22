Human remains discovered after Jeffco home explosion

Jefferson County, Colo. (KDVR) – Human remains have been discovered at the site of a home explosion in the 8100 block of Stags Leap Trail in Jefferson County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District, Jefferson County deputies and nearby fire districts responded to the home that was completely fully engulfed in flames early Monday morning.

While searching for cause of the fire crews discovered the human remains.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting investigation.

The Coroner’s Office will release the name of the person after identification.