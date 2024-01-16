GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Authorities are investigating a possible homicide after a human head was found in a deep freezer in a front yard on Pinyon Avenue.

Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a suspicious incident on Pinyon Road at 2:30 p.m. Friday. New homeowners were cleaning out various leftover belongings at a recently sold house and discovered a bag with possible human remains inside.

Authorities have since confirmed it was a human head.

This is an active investigation with no further information available at this time.

Officials believe there is no ongoing threat to the community.