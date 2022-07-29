DENVER (KDVR) – Less than a month after health officials in Boulder discovered the presence of the West Nile virus in some of the county’s mosquito traps, the first report in 2022 of the virus being detected in a person from Delta County.

So far this year, the virus has been confirmed in mosquitos that were found in Boulder, Larimer and Weld counties.

“We urge Coloradans to protect themselves against West Nile virus,” Dr. Natalie Marzec with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said.

In all of 2021, there were 175 reported West Nile virus cases in humans in Colorado, 11 of whom died.

Typically, positive cases are reported in the late summer months of August and September, and most who become infected do not show or experience any symptoms.

According to CDPHE, 20% of people infected will experience flu-like symptoms, whereas less than 1% of people infected develop a serious illness that could turn deadly. People aged 60 and older or with preexisting health conditions may be more susceptible to this type of reaction.

“This disease is spread primarily by mosquito bites. Coloradans can protect themselves by using effective insect repellent, wearing protective clothing that minimizes exposed skin, or staying indoors when mosquitoes are active,” Marzec explained.

Officials with CDPHE also suggest limiting outdoor activities around dusk and dawn when mosquitos are at their most active. Also, you can limit exposure by wearing long sleeve shirts and pants and by using insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or para-menthane-diol.

To make sure you’re using a product that CDPHE would approve of, check out their repellent information page.

It may also be a good idea to remove any standing water that may offer mosquitos the chance to breed in or around your home.

If you start to experience severe headaches or sustained general confusion, you should consult with a healthcare provider immediately.