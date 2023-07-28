LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Larimer County health officials are reporting its first confirmed case of the West Nile virus in a human this season, calling the risk of contracting the virus “unprecedented.”

According to the health department, the infected resident is from the southern area of Fort Collins.

“Affected municipalities in Larimer County, with the exception of Berthoud, have taken action to spray in order to knock down the number of mosquitoes and help protect the public. Over the past three weeks, Berthoud has had a VI ranging from 1.2 to 3.029,” said the Larimer County Health Department. “The health department recommends that all individuals take extra precautions to prevent mosquito bites, especially in the Berthoud area, due to the increased risk of West Nile virus.”

Officials are urging residents to be diligent and utilize what’s known as “the four Ds”:

Use insect repellent with DEET .

. DRESS in long sleeves and pants when in areas with higher mosquito populations, like the mountains or garden.

in long sleeves and pants when in areas with higher mosquito populations, like the mountains or garden. Avoid the outdoors from DUSK until DAWN .

until . DRAIN standing water outside your home.

This is at least the third confirmed case found in a human in Colorado.

Weld County announced Thursday it was investigating a potential case of the virus in a resident there. A human case also was detected this week in La Plata County in the southwest corner of the state, where Durango is the county seat.

In Denver, health officials announced Thursday the virus had been detected among mosquitoes. But no human cases among Denverites have been detected so far, according to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment.