Human bones found on Green Mountain in Lakewood; police investigating

Lakewood Police

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Human remains were found near a trail on Green Mountain Thursday morning, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

About 7:30 a.m. Thursday, LPD was called to Green Mountain — near West Alameda Parkway and West Utah Avenue — after a hiker came across bones and called 911.

“Upon investigation, the bones were found to be human and appear to have been at this site for a significant amount of time. A handgun was recovered at the scene, though it’s too early to determine the cause of death,” Lakewood police said in a written statement.

According to LPD, the remains will be tested to determine how old they are and to possibly identify them.

The investigation is ongoing.

