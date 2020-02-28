Human bones found near elementary school in Lakewood; police investigating

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Human bones were found near an elementary school in Lakewood Thursday morning, according to police.

The Lakewood Police Department said the remains were discovered near Kendrick Lakes Elementary School.

About 10:40 a.m., police were called to a construction site on the southwest side of the elementary school, which is located at 1350 S. Hoyt St.

Construction crews working at the site found bones and immediately called 911, police said.

“Upon investigation, the bones were found to be human and appear to have been at this site for a significant amount of time,” LPD said in a written statement.

The remains will be tested to determine how old they are, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.