DENVER (KDVR) — A move aimed at improving the general safety for both bears and humans, coexisting out in Colorado’s great outdoors, is moving forward with a healthy $1 million grant program serving as its primary catalyst.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, there are between 8,000 and 12,000 black bears who call the Colorado wilderness their home. But sadly, due primarily to how people handle their house-adjacent garbage, these bears invade human-populated areas in search of food.

Between 2019 and 2021, around 14,000 bear sightings were reported to CPW, some of which escalated to the classification of “human-bear conflicts.” Now, due to last year’s passing of HB21-1326, community groups, businesses, universities, tribes, NGOs, local governments and individuals can all apply to CPW to see if they qualify for a portion of the Human-Bear Conflict Reduction Community Grant Program.

Any entity that fits into this criteria is encouraged to apply, but according to CPW, the applicants that they choose must have a proposal that carries communal support, has attainable goals and timelines, and most importantly, pushes to minimize human interaction with bears.

“This is a huge opportunity for local governments and partners to work with Parks and Wildlife to reduce human-bear conflicts to keep communities and property safer and better protect Colorado’s iconic black bear populations,” said Gov. Jared Polis.

According to CPW, previous conflict-minimizing efforts made by the applicant should be included in the application as well as what impacts the implementation of the proposed program could have on surrounding municipalities.

The applicants that CPW will eventually choose will receive a portion of the $1 million set aside for this program in the “2020-21 General Fund Transfer Support Department Of Natural Resources Programs” bill, which will range between $50,000 and $500,000.

“High priority projects will model solutions to conflict, be innovative, are replicable by other communities, involve multiple partners and fill a need in an area with high conflict,” said Deputy Regional Manager for CPW’s Northeast Region and a leader of this effort, Kristin Cannon.

The deadline to submit an application to the grant program, the full details to which are on the plan’s page, is on May 6 at 5 p.m.

Those interested in applying can also attend the virtual meeting to learn more from those running the program on March 24 from 6-8 p.m.