DENVER (KDVR) — House Minority Leader Hugh McKean will lie in state at the Colorado Capitol next Thursday, with the late lawmaker’s colleagues also set to honor him in a ceremony.

McKean, 55, died from a heart attack at his Loveland home on Sunday. The public is invited to join memorial events set to honor him next week.

“Hugh was fiercely passionate about two things in his extraordinary life: serving the great state of Colorado and spending time with his family, whom he adored — Aiden McKean, 21, Hanna McKean, 23, and his dearest partner and friend Amy Parks,” Roger Hudson, deputy chief of staff for the Colorado House Republicans, said in a statement Sunday.

Hugh McKean memorial services

A list of McKean’s fellow politicians will speak during a 30-minute ceremony with his family on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at noon: Gov. Jared Polis, former Gov. Bill Owens, House Speaker Alec Garnett and the newly elected House minority leader.

McKean will then lie in state at the Capitol on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to the Colorado House Republicans. There will be a military honor guard, as well as formal arrival and departure ceremonies.

Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on the day McKean lies in state at the Capitol.

McKean’s family will then hold a service on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Resurrection Fellowship Church in Loveland. The service begins at 11 a.m.

McKean, who was elected to the Loveland City Council in 2009, was running unopposed for his fourth term in the state House of Representatives. There, he’s represented House District 51 since 2016 and was also elected to lead the Colorado House Republican Caucus in 2020.

Under that caucus leadership role, McKean “propelled it towards both legislative and electoral successes during a transformative period in the body’s recent history,” the Colorado House Republicans said in a statement.