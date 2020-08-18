HR manager accused of stealing identities, embezzling $288,000 from Greeley oil field business

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Greeley Police Department says a Human Resources manager is accused of stealing the identity of 20 former company employees, continuing to pay them, and directing the money into her account.

GPD arrested Monica Torrez-Ruiz, the Human Resources manager for Fusion Oil Field Services Monday.

Torrez-Ruiz now faces several counts of identity theft, theft and cyber crime.

The company estimates $288,000.00 in losses.

Police say Torrez-Ruiz admitted to the crime. She has been previously arrested for similar charges.