DENVER (KDVR) — The high-profile case of Alexa Bartell brought to light the concept of boosting rewards for information leading to an arrest.

That motivation, as FOX31 learned from their partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, could be applied to any case they take, by anyone.

“It’s available to anybody to be able to essentially boost a reward or add reward funds to a specific case, but it’s usually people who have some sort of connection to the victim or the crime,” Danny Young said.

Young sits on the board for Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and he explained how their rewards are collected when someone provides a tip that leads to an arrest in a crime.

“Those funds are held secure for them with a specific code number and they go to the bank and pick it up,” Young said, “so their name is completely kept out of the entire case.”

Young said that anonymity is effective at getting tips on crimes.

“On any given month we normally have 10 to 20 different cases that we are paying out rewards on,” Young said.

The payout can vary from crime to crime, according to Young.

“We give rewards up to $2,000, there’s some rewards we give out that are $100 or $500,” Young said. “It really depends on the severity of the crime.”

Reward recipients may not always collect immediately, but Metro Denver Crime Stoppers make good on their promise, no matter how long it takes.

If you donate to boost a reward, your donation is held for at least a year, then it’s refunded back to you, if you decide so.

“We’re going to reach out to them and ask if they’d like to still continue to keep that money on that case,” Young said.

There are a number of cases that remain unsolved and different ways you can contribute to getting justice.