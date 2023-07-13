DENVER (KDVR) — Movie fanatics all over the globe are preparing for July 21 when the two most highly anticipated blockbusters premiere in theaters, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.” However, there is only one movie theater in the Mile High City where you can watch “Oppenheimer” on 35mm film.

The Sie FilmCenter located off of Colfax in the Congress Park neighborhood is the only theater in Denver where you can catch Christopher Nolan’s latest film on 35mm. A film shown in this format is described as, “35mm anamorphic film screenings project light through the entire 35-millimeter frame to deliver clear, high-resolution images with rich analog color combined with state-of-the-art digital sound in most locations.”

“Oppenheimer” follows the story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the creation of the atomic bomb during World War II. So, watching the film on 35mm adds to the novelty of that time period.

According to Kodiak, 35mm film was invented around 1890 and used in 1936. Having the ability to watch “Oppenheimer” on film that was used in the same time period it was set in gives it more realism.

The Jacob Burns Film Center describes watching films on 35mm as “a more accurate representation of the actual scene.” The footage gives a more subtle and accurate depiction of the images.

Of course, you can see this summer’s blockbuster in IMAX which has a resolution almost 10 times more than a 35mm projector, but Sie FilmCenter is giving moviegoers a chance to step back into the past.

So, if you want to see “Oppenheimer” on 35mm, you can purchase tickets on Sie’s website.

The film has showings from Thursday, July 20 through Thursday, July 27.