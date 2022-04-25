DENVER (KDVR) – As the 2022 election season looms ever closer, the City of Denver has sent out a beckoning call to all those interested in taking on more of a role than simply that of a voter.

According to the City of Denver, they are on the hiring hunt when it comes to bringing on Election Judges for the Primary Elections set to take place this coming June.

Duties election judges will be responsible for

Assisting voters during the voting process

Information verification for voters

Ballot processing

You can apply for one of these public-serving positions on the City of Denver’s “Become an Election Judge” page.

The Denver Elections Division will provide paid training for each accepted applicant and compensation for all positions will offer hourly rates that range from $15 to $20.50.