DENVER (KDVR) — Xcel Energy is requesting to increase its rates again. But before they do, the public will have the chance to voice their thoughts.

According to the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies, Xcel is asking the Colorado Public Utilities Commission for an annual increase in base rate revenue of approximately $310 million.

Xcel said they would use the money towards repairing and replacing energy infrastructure like power transmission lines and substations. The company claims this work is vital for its Colorado Clean Energy Plan.

So, what does that mean for you as a customer?

DORA said the bills would increase by an estimated 8.2%, or $7.33, per average monthly bill for residential customers and 7.8%, or $10.16, per average monthly bill for small commercial customers.

However, before that change happens, a remote public comment hearing is scheduled for Tuesday. This hearing will allow consumers to voice their thoughts regarding Xcel’s request to increase its rate.

Customers can join the Zoom hearing on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and it will run through 6 p.m. Those wishing to participate can join the Zoom through this link.

This is the second scheduled public hearing on this topic. The first one took place on May 31.