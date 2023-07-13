DENVER (KDVR) — The world of pro pickleball is descending on Denver.

Wednesday was day one of the Oh Snap Denver Open at the Gates Tennis Center.

Some of the world’s best pickleball players, including Anna Leigh Waters and Ben Johns, are headlining the event.

Hundreds of amateur players and thousands of spectators are expected to attend.

The Professional Pickleball Association says tournaments generate more than $2.5 million for the host cities.

It runs through Sunday and you can get in the stands for $25.

If this gets you in the mood to play, Skyline Park, MLK Jr. Park, Northfield Athletic Conference and Eisenhower Park join Gates Tennis Center with outdoor courts.

Organizations such as Denver Metro Pickleball Association, Denver Pickleball United and Volo Sports all offer leagues and competitions.