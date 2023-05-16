DENVER (KDVR) — Hundreds of migrants are arriving in Denver with the expiration of Title 42, and the city has teamed up with other cities asking the Biden Administration for more help.

Title 42 began as an emergency health authority in March 2020 as an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and it came to an end on Thursday along with national COVID-19 emergencies.

The authority allowed U.S. officials to turn away migrants and deny them the right to seek asylum.

Now that hundreds of migrants are in Denver, whether as a stop in their journey to seek asylum or as a place to start a new life, people in the community have the opportunity to help, here’s how.

Donating supplies to help migrants in Denver

You can donate essential items to help support the migrant community. The Denver Dream Center is the primary donation site recommended by the city starting Wednesday, and The Potter’s House of Denver will accept coordinated drop-offs on Monday.

Both organizations need hygiene product kit donations and are asking those who give to have those items in a sealed plastic bag, including soap, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrush, menstrual hygiene products, diapers, baby wipes and unopened underwear.

The city also has a volunteer form for those willing to donate their time. You can fill out the form on the website to offer your support.

How to donate funds to help migrants in Denver

You can also donate to help support the nonprofit and government organizations that are providing services to incoming migrants.

Organizations in need of donations include the Denver Dream Center, The Potter’s House of Denver, and The Rose Community Foundation’s Newcomers Fund.

The Denver Dream Center also has charitable events where you can always volunteer your help at and make a difference in the community.