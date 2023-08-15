DENVER (KDVR) — Denver International Airport and the City of Denver are looking to make several improvements to Peña Boulevard as the airport anticipates seeing 100 million passengers annually over the next 10 years.

Peña Boulevard is the only road in and out of the airport, and it’s so important things are running smoothly so those looking to catch their flights make it on time.

Keep in mind, this road was built back in 1995. DIA now says the road does not meet current design standards.

Peña Boulevard is just a little over 11 miles long. The road also connects to multiple Denver neighborhoods including Montbello, Green Valley Ranch and Gateway.

There are three different studies happening to figure out what works best. Two of those studies being done by DIA, and one is being done by Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The hope is to increase mobility, improve travel time and increase traveling choices on Peña. DIA also hopes the improvements will reduce crashes.

In 2019, there were over 200 crashes on the 11-mile stretch of road, averaging four crashes a week. And as most commuters know, those can cause major delays.

DIA wants your feedback and will be hosting several community events in August. Then, they will host a virtual meeting for feedback on Sept. 7.

The final master plan is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2023.