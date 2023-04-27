JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The family of a 20-year-old woman who was tragically killed after a rock was thrown into her car while she was driving has set up ways to donate to her memorial.

Alexa Bartell was killed on April 19 as part of a crime spree involving rocks being thrown at moving cars. Police identified three 18-year-old suspects in the incident, who are all facing first-degree murder – extreme indifference charges.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office sent a release about the memorial fund being set up and ways to donate.

Donations can be made directly to the Alexa Bartell Memorial Fund at FirstBank, via Zelle @ alexabartellmemorial@gmail.com or via Venmo @Alexa-Bartell-4 or the QR code below.

“Alexa’s family has been asked how others can help with future expenditures resulting from this tragedy. In lieu of flowers, a memorial/justice fund has now been set up in Alexa’s name. This fund is open to accepting donations from the public. All proceeds will go directly to assist the family with future legal expenses, create an endowment fund for student athlete opportunities, and creating a permanent memorial in Alexa’s honor,” the release said.