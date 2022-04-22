DENVER (KDVR) — It’s Earth Day again and there are plenty of ways to celebrate this year in Colorado.
From riverbank clean-ups to outdoor classrooms, Denver and surrounding areas are playing host to plenty of options for honoring Earth Day.
Here is a list of events you can participate in:
- Free Annual Earth Day Celebration — April 22, at 10 a.m., Longmont, CO.
- Earth Day Fort Collins 2022 — April 23, at 11 a.m., Fort Collins, CO.
- Earth Day Celebration — April, 23, at 10 a.m., Aurora, CO.
- LoDo Cares 2022 Earth Day Cleanup and Celebration — April 23, at 9 a.m., Denver, CO.
- Annual Earth Day River Clean-Up — April 23, at 9 a.m., Englewood, CO.
- Earth Day Celebration with Nature’s Educators — April 23, at 10 a.m., Florence, CO.
- Earth Day Volunteer Event with Open Space and Sustainability — April 22, at 4 p.m., Lafayette, CO.
- Party for the Planet — April 23, at 11 a.m., Downtown Aquarium, Denver, CO.
- CU Presents: Earth Day Concert — April 22, at 7:30 p.m., Boulder, CO.
- Kava & Canvas: Celebrate Earth Day — April 22, at 7 p.m., Lakewood, CO.
For more information on the events listed click on the links above.