How will supply chain issues impact holiday shopping?

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s the second year of Black Friday in the COVID-19 pandemic era, and now supply chain issues could make it even more problematic.

Drew Davis is owner and president of Denver-based Specialty Incentives.

“We’ve been encouraging people to plan ahead since August,” he said.

Davis said it’s not just supply-chain issues — it’s also production issues.

When it comes to shopping for those popular holiday items this year, consumers need to “make decisions quickly” because inventory will be lower, Davis said.

Davis said the backlog of ships waiting in ports continues to be a main reason for the delays.