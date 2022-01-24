How will federal infrastructure law help improve I-70?

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — After President Biden signed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law last fall, Colorado leaders are circling projects that will benefit from the extra funding.

One area of interest to Coloradans and policymakers alike: improving Interstate 70 from the mountains to the metro.

On Monday, Sen. Michael Bennet, Wheat Ridge Mayor Bud Starker, Arvada Mayor Marc Williams and Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew will tour two bridges that bring I-70 above Ward Road and 44th Avenue.

These bridges were built more than 50 years ago in the northwest portion of the Denver metro area, right where I-70 starts dipping south before heading west into the mountains. According to CDOT, with help from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the agency will be able to move forward with many bridge projects like these across the state.

The group of lawmakers and Lew will tour the area and then hold a news conference around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

