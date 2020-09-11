How will COVID-19 affect trick-or-treating in Colorado?

DENVER (KDVR) — There are many questions regarding how trick-or-treating will by impacted by the pandemic.

Earlier this week, Los Angeles County announced the tradition would be banned, but later said it was simply “not recommended.”

The FOX31 Problem Solvers have been asking health departments in the Denver metro area if they will establish any kind of restrictions.

None of them have specific Halloween trick-or-treat guidelines. Some tell us they are looking into possible guidance for trick-or-treaters.

There is no word of trying to cancel the tradition in Colorado.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said it does not have specific Halloween safety guidelines. A spokesperson, however, said people should abide by holiday and celebration guidelines.

COVID-19 will cause many parents to change how their kids will trick-or-treat, if they decide to let their kids participate at all.

Mariah Brito, who was shopping at a Spirit Halloween Store in Lakewood said, “I don’t think that they should be able to cancel trick-or-treat. Nobody wants that.”

Doctors at UCHealth say trick-or-treating can be done safely. Social distancing is a must. Individually wrapped candies and masks under masks are also recommended.

“The costume masks are probably not sufficient. So you really have to have a mask underneath their costume,” said Dr. Michelle Barron, the medical director and infection prevention at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

Brito said she might leave a bowl of candy by her front door “so the kids can go pick up their own so there’s not so many crowds. I think they should be able to (trick-or-treat). I don’t it’s fair to them to take it away.”