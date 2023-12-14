DENVER (KDVR) — ‘Tis the season to bring in new electronics.

But in with the new means out with the old, so now might be a good time to find the nearest place to recycle electronics and e-waste.

E-waste includes TV screens, central processing units, computer monitors, printers, laptops, tablets, DVD players, cassette recorders, radios, stereos, video game consoles, video display devices and more.

Why recycle electronics

Not only is recycling electronics a way to conserve natural resources, but disposing of them in solid waste landfills is illegal in Colorado.

That means it is unlawful to place electronics on the curb or in waste bins for collection or disposal.

Plus, according to the University of Colorado, there are extreme amounts of lead in electronics, which can be released into the air from landfills and are harmful to humans and the environment.

Electronics are often made with valuable resources like precious metals and engineered plastic. Recycling e-waste can significantly decrease greenhouse gas emissions, reduce demand for mining heavy metals, save energy and save resources.

How to recycle electronics

It should be noted that electronic recycling is not always free. There might be a weight or size fee with some private recyclers.

And not all electronics are recyclable. Things like refrigerators, heaters, batteries, tools using gas or oil and various appliances have differing rules that may vary from one electronic recycler or junk removal service to another.

Before you go to recycle electronics, make sure that the service provider can accept your items.

Where to recycle electronics in Denver metro area

Luckily, there is a plethora of options for electronic recycling in the Denver metro area.

Some places like Staples and Best Buy accept e-waste for recycling and even offer rewards depending on the device.

Goodwill of Colorado’s Dell Reconnect program offers computer recycling for any brand, in any condition. Plus, donations are tax-deductible.

The City of Fort Collins recommends looking for recyclers that are certified as E-Stewards or with the EPA’s R2 Certification.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has a full list of registered recyclers in the state.

Yelp’s highest-rated e-waste recyclers near Denver

Some local government agencies offer options

Some local government agencies offer electronic recycling options for residents.

For example, Douglas County residents may recycle electronics for free, year-round, at Techno Rescue in Aurora.

The City of Aurora is offering special e-waste recycling pricing for residents from Dec. 26 -29, and Jan. 2-6. This will also be held at Techno Rescue in Aurora.

According to a release from the City of Aurora, most electronic items are accepted. A $5 fee will be charged for each grocery bag-sized load, and a $10 fee for any load greater than that. However, some items have different pricing due to “rising costs associated with processing select electronics.”

Denver residents can request an e-cycle coupon through the City and County of Denver for a significantly discounted recycling rate.

Other options for getting rid of unneeded electronics

Many manufacturers will take back products at the end of their life. Check with the device manufacturer for more information.

If the equipment is still working, you can donate it to nonprofits. If you choose this route, don’t forget to wipe personal information off of the device to ensure privacy.