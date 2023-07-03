DENVER (KDVR) — You will want to keep an eye on the sky this Fourth of July, and not just because of the fireworks. Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as severe weather could rain on your festivities.

From temperatures in the 90s and sunshine on Monday to another day of severe weather on Tuesday, the Pinpoint Weather team is tracking a slight risk for severe storms that could impact your Fourth of July.

Here is everything you need to know about Tuesday’s weather and where you can still catch fireworks before the storm rolls in.

What does a slight risk of severe weather mean for you?

The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking storms that fall under the slight risk category.

According to the National Weather Service, a storm under the slight risk category means that there is increased confidence that some areas will see storms that produce damaging winds, severe hail and a potential tornado.

This risk can be experienced a few times per year.

Location of the storms

According to Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, the areas that are under a slight risk for severe storms are:

Eastern Plains

Front Range

Foothills

Denver metro

A majority of the Interstate 25 corridor and all of the Denver metro will be impacted, which means you might want to plan to move those July Fourth celebrations to somewhere indoors.

Impact

With storms moving over a majority of the eastern half of the state, winds and large hail could put a halt to some fireworks and drone shows.

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting that this storm could produce medium to large hail. The biggest impact will be very gusty winds.

There is also the chance for an isolated tornado up near the Colorado and Wyoming border.

Timing of the storms

Now that you know what to expect from Tuesday’s storms, here is when it could start to roll in.

Storms will begin in the early afternoon. But be aware, another round of storms will happen again in the evening.

The severity of the storms will drop after sunset, but light showers and clouds will linger past midnight.

Where to watch fireworks ahead of the storm

There are multiple celebrations taking place ahead of the holiday on Tuesday. So, if you are worried about the storms raining on your parade, here is where you can catch some fireworks and drone shows on Monday night.

Adams County: 'Stars & Stripes' Independence Day celebration. The event starts at 4 p.m. and lasts until 10 p.m. at Riverdale Regional Park in Brighton. Food and beer vendors will begin serving at 4 p.m. Live entertainment begins at 6 p.m. Fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m.

Avon: The 37th Salute to the USA will take place in Avon from 5-10:30 p.m. at Harry A. Nottingham Park. There will be family-friendly festivities, food, and live music.

Denver – Civic Center: The Independence Eve celebration will be held at Civic Center Park downtown. Gates open at 5 p.m. There will be food trucks and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages sold at the event. Musical performances begin at 5 p.m. Fireworks will start around 9:30 p.m.

Denver – Elitch Gardens: The fireworks display is scheduled to start when the park closes. The park will close at 9 p.m.

Erie: This year's celebration will take place at Erie Community Park. Event parking will start at 6 p.m. The fireworks show will start at approximately 9:30 p.m. There will be food trucks and vendors at the event.

Granby: The celebration takes place all weekend in Granby, but if the fireworks are your main event you'll want to be at the Flying Heels Arena Sunday night. The weekend also includes a rodeo, parade and pancake breakfast.

Lakewood: The Big Belmar Bash with drone light show is set for 5-10 p.m. with live music, children's activities, vendors, food and drinks. It will be held throughout Belmar, with the drone show set for 9:15 p.m.

