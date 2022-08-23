A culex tarsalis female mosquito that was caught in a trap will be tested for the presence of the West Nile Virus. (Photo by Jeff Topping/Getty Images)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Fort Collins is working to combat West Nile virus by spraying for mosquitoes, and the city is offering a way for the public to keep track of when the trucks are in their neighborhood.

Mosquito trucks will spray on the northeast part of the city on the nights of Thursday, Aug. 25, and Sunday, Aug. 28. Fort Collins said the move is recommended by the county Department of Health and Environment after “high levels” of infected mosquitoes were trapped last week.

Spraying will take place from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. in the areas generally bounded by:

College Avenue, Country Club Road, Turnberry Road, Timberline Road, and Mulberry Street, AND

College Avenue, Mulberry Street, I-25, and Drake Road

The city last sprayed the southeast part of Fort Collins on July 31 and Aug. 3.

Reduce exposure during mosquito spraying

Because the city uses a pesticide, residents are urged to protect themselves, their pets and their gardens from the spray. The pesticide is permethrin-based and is applied in a fine mist, the city said.

When spraying is scheduled, Fort Collins urges people to minimize their exposure by:

Keeping track of when the pesticide truck is near your home through this real-time map from the city

Staying indoors and keeping doors and windows closed for 30-60 minutes after spraying

Bringing pets indoors

Covering organic gardens, ponds and water features with a sheet or tarp

Residents can also sign up to receive alerts when the city decides to spray for mosquitoes by signing up at this website.

Who’s at risk for West Nile virus?

Mosquitoes transmit West Nile virus to humans.

All age groups are at risk to contract even a deadly case of West Nile, but fewer than 1% of infected people develop severe illness, according to the city. Still, those over age 50 and those with compromised immune systems are at greater risk.

Symptoms usually show up 3-14 days after exposure.

Most infections are mild and symptoms include:

fever

headache

body aches

skin rashes (occasionally)

swollen lymph nodes (occasionally)

More severe infections may include:

headache

high fever

neck stiffness

stupor

disorientation

coma

tremors

muscle weakness

convulsions

People with these symptoms need to seek medical attention immediately.