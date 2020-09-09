How to take care of storm damaged trees

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – Experts from the the Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) urge caution before repairing tree damage caused by the early winter storm in Colorado.

Vince Urbina, urban and community forestry manager for CSFS, has these tips for taking care of weather damaged trees:

Check for hazards Before approaching a tree, examine your surroundings to avoid making contact with downed utility lines or standing under broken, hanging branches. Contact your utility company if a tree is affecting power or other utility lines.

Contact city officials if necessary Trees between the street and a city sidewalk may be the responsibility of city crews.

Assess the damage If a tree is healthy overall and still possesses its leader (the main upward branch), most of its major limbs and 50 percent or more of its crown, the chance is good for a complete recovery.

Be careful knocking snow off branches This may cause the branches to break. If you must remove snow, gently push up on branches from below to prevent adding additional stress.

Remove broken branches This minimizes the risk of decay and insects or diseases entering the wound. Prune at the branch collar – the point where a branch joins a larger one – and be mindful of potential pent-up energy if the branch is twisted or bent.

Don’t over-prune With the loss of some branches, a tree may look unbalanced, but most trees quickly grow new foliage that hides bare areas.

Don’t try to do it all yourself If the job requires running a chainsaw overhead, sawing from a ladder or removing large branches or entire trees, contact an insured, certified arborist.

