How to stay safe during a flash flood

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado has had several flash flood warnings issued in the past week. If you live in an area that is prone to flash flooding, it is important to know what to do if a flash flood happens.

Flash flooding happens when storms are slow-moving or contain a lot of heavy rainfall. The rain builds up quickly and can cause flooding in a matter of minutes.

When flooding is possible or is underway, the National Weather Service will issue a watch or warning. A flash flood watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding to happen. A flash flood warning is issued when a flash flood is happening or will happen soon.

Flash flooding is considered one of the most dangerous and deadly types of weather. It only takes 6 inches of water to sweep away a person and 24 inches of water to carry away a large car.

If caught in a flash flood, it is best to get to higher ground immediately and never drive through a flooded roadway. The saying “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” is a great message to keep in mind.

With monsoon season happening now through August or September, the flood risk will become higher in Colorado because of storms bringing heavy rain from tropical moisture. The burn scars from the 2020 wildfires will also increase the risk of flash flooding in Colorado’s mountains.