How to stay COVID-safe Super Bowl weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Metro-area restaurants and bars are preparing for big Super Bowl crowds this weekend. Health experts are sending out a warning: Keep it safe.

COVID-19 cases are below the Jan. 10 peak but are still historically high. State health officials report 1 in 10 Coloradoans have tested positive for COVID-19.

“It is important for us to not let our guards down at this time,” Swedish Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jaya Kumar said.

Those hosting indoor parties should establish safety guidelines when inviting guests.

“You are the one hosting the Super Bowl party, then you get to set the ground rules. So you could ask your guests to be vaccinated or you could ask your guests to be tested before they arrive,” Kumar said.

Hosts should provide guests with options for safely handling food, like individually wrapped items, and disposable utensils rather than shared serving spoons.

Doctors say yelling can emit droplets that carry COVID and travel several feet away, so masks should be made available.

If heading out on the town to enjoy the game, medical experts advise choosing bars and restaurants that offer plenty of space, masked employees, hand sanitizer and open-air options.

After the big weekend, monitor yourself for symptoms.

“If you are worried about acquiring an infection during the Super Bowl party and you were informed that you had someone that tested positive, then you would quarantine yourself and make sure to test from day three to day five,” Kumar said.