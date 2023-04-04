GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Firefighters are thankful for moisture provided by this week’s snowfall but remind residents that Colorado has a year-round fire season.

“We’ll be right back in wildfire season in a couple of days,” Golden Fire Chief Kasey Beal said as snow hit the Front Range.

Two Jefferson County fires within the past week, the Hogback Fire and the Bear Fire, have homeowners on edge.

“We have a wonderful community to protect, plus my own house,” one resident said.

Lookout Alert System allows emergency communication

Firefighters remind everyone to sign up for the Lookout Alert System, which allows residents to coordinate with family members, schools, daycare, adult care and anyone else on the emergency list.

“It is really important to also be able to notify anybody who might be at the residence, or if you have somebody who looks after your home or if you look after somebody else in your neighborhood, you can then reach back to them. They may not be up-to-date and you can provide an extra layer of security,” Beal said.

The system provides more than the usual cell phone emergency notification.

“We will draw a map where the cell towers are to be activated. But outside of that map, you wouldn’t know that there’s an emergency going on. So being able to have the alerts sent to you in any format, inside or outside of an emergency zone, is really helpful,” Beal said.

Jefferson County residents can sign up on the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office website.

Beal told FOX31 the system allows you to opt into text, call or email notifications and choose which level of alerts are received.

Residents in other areas should check for special alert notifications on their county website.