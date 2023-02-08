DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles said there are over 66,000 vehicles in Colorado that have been recalled due to an airbag defect.

The DMV said it will be sending out letters to owners of the vehicles that are part of the recall. No specific vehicle or model was released.

How to check your vehicle for recalls

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that you can check to see if your vehicle has any recalls by using its website.

Once you are on the website, you can type in Vehicle Identification Number or VIN to see if it has a safety recall.

After you type in the VIN, it will load your vehicle on the page.

The VIN search tool will show if your vehicle is affected by a vehicle safety recall in the last 15 calendar years.

What won’t the VIN search tool show?

The NHTSA said the VIN search tool will not show the following information:

A vehicle with a repaired safety recall. If your vehicle has no unrepaired recalls, you will see the message: “0 Unrepaired recalls associated with this VIN”

Manufacturer customer service or other nonsafety recall campaign

International vehicles

There may be a delay with very recently announced safety recalls for which not all VINs have been identified. VINs are added continuously so please check regularly.

Safety recalls that are more than 15 years old (except where a manufacturer offers more coverage)

Safety recalls conducted by small vehicle manufacturers, including some ultra-luxury brands and specialty applications

Where to find the VIN of your vehicle

The VIN is a 17-character identification that is specific to your vehicle.

The NHTSA said you can check for it on the lower left of your car’s windshield. You can also find it located on your car’s registration card. It may also be shown on your insurance card.