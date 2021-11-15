How to save money on lift tickets this ski season

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado hosted more than 7 million skiers from around the world before the pandemic, and now that restrictions are more relaxed, those numbers are surging again.

Skiers, snowboarders and tourists can enjoy incentives at resorts along the Interstate 70 corridor.

Loveland ski area deal

FOX31 spoke with skiers and snowboarders enjoying Loveland Ski Area, which has seen more than 60 inches of snow.

“The sun, snow, like you couldn’t ask for anything better. It was awesome,” one snowboarder said.

Loveland’s “4-Pak” special provides four lift tickets that can be used by anyone on any day of the season for just $199.

“It is a great product for people that haven’t been to Loveland before, they want to try it without committing to a season pass, or if you happen to have a pass to another mountain and want to still get your Loveland days in, this is the best way to do it,” Loveland spokesperson John Sellers told the Problem Solvers.

The deal expires on Nov. 21. If you miss the deal, lift tickets are on sale for the rest of the month with up to 35% off some days. Visit the resort’s website for more information.

Search online to save at ski resorts

Searching online pays off when it comes to saving at most resorts.

Check travel websites for package deals at Steamboat, Breckenridge, Vail and Copper Mountain.

Shops and restaurants in Breckenridge are offering incentives as well. Check your destination for special packages for children’s ski instruction.

Check deadlines and refund policies carefully as many deals are non-refundable.